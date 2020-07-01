On Friday, June 26, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Doug was born August 24,1956 in Washington, DC, to the late Charles J. and LaVonne A. White. He received his degree from the University of Maryland '78. Doug was a proud partner at the CPA firm of Glass Jacobson and was Global President of Integra International.Beloved husband of Linda White; devoted father of Stephanie White; loving brother of Steve (Sheri) White; and cherished uncle of Charlotte and Andrew White.Services to be scheduled at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Doug White may be made to UMCP Smith School of Business - Smith School Annual Fundhttps://giving.umd.edu/giving/fund.php?name=smith-school-annual-fund&schoolPlease view and sign the family guest book at: