Doug White
1956 - 2020
Doug White  
On Friday, June 26, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Doug was born August 24,1956 in Washington, DC, to the late Charles J. and LaVonne A. White. He received his degree from the University of Maryland '78. Doug was a proud partner at the CPA firm of Glass Jacobson and was Global President of Integra International.Beloved husband of Linda White; devoted father of Stephanie White; loving brother of Steve (Sheri) White; and cherished uncle of Charlotte and Andrew White.Services to be scheduled at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Doug White may be made to UMCP Smith School of Business - Smith School Annual Fundhttps://giving.umd.edu/giving/fund.php?name=smith-school-annual-fund&schoolPlease view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
