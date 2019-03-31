Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS ARMSTRONG.



LTC. DOUGLAS W. ARMSTRONG (Ret.)

May 25, 1940 - March 28, 2019



Our beloved, Retired LTC Douglas W. Armstrong passed away on March 28, 2019. Upon earning his Master's from Syracuse University and retirement from the US Army, Mr. Armstrong rose through the ranks at Electronic Warfare Associates (EWA) achieving Presidency after nearly 35 years of service. In addition to his professional servitude, Mr. Armstrong was a long time member of Burke United Methodist Church where he provided positive, uplifting and generous support to the church and its parishioners over his lifetime.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Burke United Methodist Church located at 6200 Burke Center Parkway, Burke, VA 22015 with a church service to follow.

Survivors include his wife Lillian of 54 years, son, Douglas, Jr., daughter, Erika (Cameron), grandchildren, Cameron Jr., Catherine, and Elizabeth, and daughter, Laurie (Mark) and grandchildren, Jake and Carly.

Mr. Armstrong was a great advocate for the US Armed Forces. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations in Mr. Armstrong's honor to be made online at the website located at https:// support.woundedwarriorproject.org / or by mail sent to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

A later announcement will be made concerning burial at Arlington National Cemetery.