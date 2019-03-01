Notice Guest Book View Sign

BASHIOUM Douglas Lee Bashioum August 18, 1938 - February 22, 2019 Doug was born in Erie, PA to Mary Ann (Becht) Bashioum, an educator, and Jacob C. Bashioum, a trainer of commercial and military pilots and Senior Captain with TWA. Doug grew up on Long Island, NY and attended Brooklyn Technical High School, then studied at MIT where he was a member of Phi Kappa Theta Catholic Fraternity and the Aeronautical and Astronautical Honor Society. Upon graduation in June 1960, he married his college sweetheart, Maryellen McKelvey of Somerville, MA. Doug began his professional career in systems engineering at Trans World Airlines in Kansas City, MO, then joined the aviation consulting team of R. Dixon Speas Assoc. in Manhasset, Long Island, NY. There, Doug was honored for his leadership role in developing the first ever intercontinental computer flight planning systems for North Atlantic Jet Operations. Doug also completed his MS in Aeronautics from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. In 1972 the family moved to Reston, VA where Doug was employed by The MITRE Corporation of McLean, VA. While in VA, he earned his second MS in Computer Science from Virginia Polytechnical Institute and invited to membership in the National Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi In the course of his professional career, Doug was an active member of the Society of Automotive Engineers, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the Association for Computing Machinery, and the Operations Research Society of America. As a young man, Doug enjoyed many interests that included flying (soloed at age 16), membership in the Plainview-Old Bethpage, NY Auxiliary Police, sharpshooting; and camping, hiking, and boating with his family in the waters surrounding Long Island; square dancing, amateur radio; and studying German, Spanish and Esperanto. Doug started the first ESL class in his parish, Saint John Neuman in Reston, VA Doug's abiding passion for his faith and family and community service led to his involvement along with his wife in Emmaus, Cursillo, Engaged Encounter, Marriage Encounter, The Christian Family Movement, Teams of Our Lady, The Third Option-an enrichment course for married couples, The Network of Biblical Storytelling Int'l, Education for Parish Service (EPS) a two-year course of study out of Trinity College, Washington, DC, and host couple at Elderhostel retreats at Black Rock Retreat Center in PA. He also loved working with the youth and volunteered in his VA parish youth group and coached his youngest son's baseball team for several years. He and his wife retired to Carolina Preserve in Cary, NC in 2008 Doug also played both the banjo and guitar and loved to sing. He participated with Maryellen in their church choir at Mother Teresa Catholic Mission, Music Makers at Carolina Preserve the General Assembly men's chorus of Raleigh, and the Fairfax Jubil-Aires of VA. Doug loved to encourage people, often sharing his favorite quote from St. Francis de Sales: "Be who you are and be that very well." His deep love of his children and grandchildren was felt in his quiet, loving, and accepting presence and in his wise and encouraging words, usually delivered with a big smile and a twinkle in his eyes. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann and Jake Bashioum, and his daughter, Lea-Anne Roberts. His is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maryellen T. Bashioum; his sister, Joy Cary of Richmond, WA; his aunt, Kay McCormack of Edison, NJ; his daughter, Nancy E. Kidwell, of Cary, NC; his sons: Christopher D. Bashioum (Leslie), of Purcellville, VA; Michael E. Bashioum (Jennilynne), of Sterling, VA; and Jonathan A. Bashioum of Richmond, VA.. Doug leaves behind fifteen beloved grandchildren and ten beloved great-grandchildren as well as a beloved niece and nephew and their children. There will be a viewing at St Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, Cary on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duke Institute for Brain Sciences/Brain Functions Research & Science, https://

Funeral Home Wake Funeral Service

