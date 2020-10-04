DOUGLAS BEATTY

BEATTY DOUGLAS NELLIS BEATTY January 7, 1935 - August 17, 2020 Douglas Nellis Beatty passed away after a long illness with his family by his side. Doug was a native of Birmingham, Alabama. His parents, William Henry Beatty, Jr. and Doris Nellis Beatty were devoted to him and his identical twin, William Henry Beatty III who predeceased him. The Shades Valley High School yearbook noted that Doug was Most Studious and President of the National Honor Society that foretold his academic achievements, accomplishments and recognitions. His unassuming and welcoming manner was fully acknowledged by friends and colleagues who trusted his leadership. Family and integrity were important to him and it led his daily life. At Princeton University Class of 1957 he majored in Aeronautical Engineering graduating magna cum laude. After graduation he returned to Princeton Graduate School and received an MSE, Masters of Science in Engineering. He was elected to membership of Phi Beta Kappa, Tau Beta Pi and Sigma Xi honorary societies. While an undergraduate at Princeton, he was a member of the Air Force ROTC. As Cadet Commander, he was designated a Distinguished ROTC Graduate, received a regular commission and eventually served as Captain in the Air Force. Doug appreciated the mission of the Class of 1957 Classmate Fund. He continued his 58-year career in the aerospace defense industry in both civilian and government organizations, including the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and served in technical and senior management positions. He was a member of various business organizations and was an adjunct Professor of American University School of Management. Airplane, tank and ship modeling were Doug's lifelong consuming interests. His gift of manual dexterity no doubt encouraged his hobby. Models that he created gave him a sense of calm that all was well with the world. He carefully displayed his over 200 models, presently, in his workroom now one of his legacies to his family. His knowledge and interest of each plane, tank and ship model could be an academic presentation. He enjoyed being a member of The Washington Ship Model Society. He was an avid reader and student especially of histories of past wars and engagements, a history buff as well and he would recall playing his violin of long ago. He enjoyed repeating poems by memory with a dramatic flair, and listened to classical music and the music of the wind and sea from his sailing days of the past. In previous years he was a Lay Reader in the Episcopal Church. It was an important and meaningful time in his life. Doug has said that he was grateful for his long, good life and exceptional family. His lasting wish was to leave a better life for his children and grandchildren. That is his legacy and it is very well accomplished. He was delighted to share his happiness celebrating 62 years of married life with his life partner, Patti. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patti; daughters, Lisabeth Dealton Beatty (Steve Tyrrel) and Julia Dorr Beatty (Michael Dillow) and son, Douglas Nellis Beatty, Jr. (Kari Glenn) and grandchildren, Lanning William Tyrrel and Samuel Pearson Tyrrel, Michael Douglas Dillow, Madilyn Louise Beatty and his nieces, Frances Beatty, Susan Beatty Kramer and Caroline Beatty. The Beatty family wishes to thank friends and colleagues of Douglas Nellis Beatty for all their kind expressions of sympathy. Because of Covid restrictions, a private family service was held at the Woodland Chapel, St. John's Episcopal Church, McLean. A Celebration of the Life of Douglas Nellis Beatty is uncertain at this time because of Covid. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested for any of the following charities: St. John's Episcopal Church (www.stjohnsmclean.org
) All Hallows Guild Washington National Cathedral (www.allhallowsguild.org
) Children's National Hospital Board of Visitors (www.childrensnational.org/giving
) Rest eternal grant to him, O Lord: and let light perpetual shine upon him. Amen