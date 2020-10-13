DOUGLAS BREITENBACH

On Friday, October 9, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband for 46 years of Maureen Smith Breitenbach. Loving father of Ryan (Jeannie) Breitenbach and Margaret "Meg" Breitenbach. Grandfather of Addie, Kailey, Luke, Mia, Max, Victor, William, Tori, Taylor and Kennedi. Also survived by brother-in-law, Ron Smith and foster children, Barbara Kraus and Stepan Rebman. He worked as a State Lobbyist for the American Council of Life Insurers in Washington, DC for 30 years. The Governor of Kentucky conferred upon Doug, the honor of Kentucky Colonel in recognition of his dedication and efforts on behalf of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Relatives and friends may call at St. Andrew Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd., Silver Spring, MD, 20902, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Franciscan Monastery, 1400 Quincy Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017 or St. Andrew Apostle Church.