

Douglas Costle



An architect of the Environmental Protection Agency who led the Agency under President Carter, former dean of Vermont Law School, public servant, educator, business person, father, and husband of 53 years passed away at his home in McLean, VA on January 13, 2019. He was 79 years old.

Doug was instrumental in putting in place many of the laws, structures, and institutions that protect our environment and public health. He was dedicated to public service and steadfastly devoted to protecting our natural resources and public health based on science, facts, and the public good.

The cause of death was complications from multiple strokes. In addition to his wife, Elizabeth (Rowe) Costle, he is survived by a daughter, Caroline Costle; a son, Douglas Jr.; three grandchildren, Alexander, Julia, and Eliza, and a cousin, Sandra Lindley.

Doug was born on July 27, 1939, in Long Beach, CA, to George and Shirley (Ellinghaus) Costle. His mother was a medical administrator, his father an engineer. He was raised in Washington State. Doug earned a bachelor's degree in history from Harvard in 1961 and graduated from the University of Chicago Law School in 1964.

In addition to his work establishing and heading the EPA, he was the former dean of Vermont Law School, and worked as a trial lawyer in the Justice Department's civil rights division under Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Doug met Elizabeth (Betsy) Costle at Harvard. They married October 2, 1965 and built a life together rich with diverse and interesting friends, meaningful work, a shared dedication to public service, many dogs, and two wonderful children.

Services will be held Friday, February 22, at 10 a.m. in the Bethlehem Chapel at the National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW Washington, DC 20016. Contributions may be made to Vermont Law School in lieu of flowers.