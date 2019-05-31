The Washington Post

DOUGLAS DENBY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS DENBY.
Service Information
St Ann's Catholic Church
4001 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Ann Catholic Church
4001 Yuma Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Douglas Denby  

Douglas Denby died peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Washington, DC. Born December 19, 1931, in Dublin, Ireland, he was predeceased by his parents, James Orr and Phyllis Cochran Denby and his beloved brother, George. Douglas Denby is survived by his wife of 63 years, Christiane, son, Christopher and his wife, Pamela, daughter, Catherine and her husband, Evangelos, and five grandchildren.
 
A memorial Mass will be offered for the repose of the soul of Douglas Denby at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 4001 Yuma Street, NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.