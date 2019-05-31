

Douglas Denby



Douglas Denby died peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Washington, DC. Born December 19, 1931, in Dublin, Ireland, he was predeceased by his parents, James Orr and Phyllis Cochran Denby and his beloved brother, George. Douglas Denby is survived by his wife of 63 years, Christiane, son, Christopher and his wife, Pamela, daughter, Catherine and her husband, Evangelos, and five grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be offered for the repose of the soul of Douglas Denby at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 4001 Yuma Street, NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Ann's Catholic Church.