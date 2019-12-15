Douglas J. Drabkowski (Age 64)
Died in the faith on December 3, 2019, in Alexandria, Virginia. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the last child of the late Alexander Drabkowski and Laurel Stevens.
Doug graduated from Dulaney Valley High School and the University of Maryland, and retired from Homeland Security. Remembered for renovating homes, he also played the guitar, co-led the church singles ministry, biked, ran, and made mission trips to Kenya.
Doug is survived by his widow, Debora, and many family members. His family thanks Debora for the loving care she provided. No services planned. Doug's body will aid research into frontotemporal dementia. Memorials may be made to: www.ninds.nih
.gov/About-NINDS/Who-We-Are/Donate-NINDS