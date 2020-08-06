DOUGLAS FIRMAN

Douglas Ray Firman (Age 77)
Of Springfield, VA, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Joann Firman. Brother of Joyce Ignatz and Lowell Firman. Loving father of sons, Brian and Kevin; daughter, Laurie, the late Jeffrey Firman and six grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA 22152 on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield is handling the arrangements. www.demainefunerals.com