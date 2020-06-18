DOUGLAS C. FOX
Passed peacefully the morning of June 5, 2020. Born February 27, 1950 in Pittsburgh, PA to loving parents Frank M. and Evelyn K. Fox, Douglas enjoyed a happy childhood in the Rosslyn Farms neighborhood, Carnegie, PA before relocating with his parents to Rockville in the early 60's. Devoted husband to Ann for 41 years, he is also survived by five siblings, Frank, Paula, Pat, Kirk and Richard; and two daughters Katharine (Christopher) Saunders and Julie (Chad) Yarbrough. Loving grandfather to four beautiful granddaughters Madelyn, Charlotte and twins Alexandra and Katherine. Douglas received his undergraduate degree from Frostburg University in 1975 and continued his education completing a master's degree from the University of Baltimore in 1983. His professional life concluded with his retirement in June 2015 after 36 years with the Montgomery County Department of Recreation, Aquatics Director. He also held the position of Adjunct Professor at Montgomery College Rockville for over 20 years and served as Head Swim/Dive Coach for several seasons. Douglas formed the Washington Aquatics Forum to promote the shared knowledge of aquatic programs throughout the metropolitan area. He participated as a Volunteer with the Montgomery County Roadrunners Association and joined the C & O Bike Patrol, assisting numerous visitors along the famed canal. A disciplined runner, he completed 11 Marine Corps Marathons from 1980 to 1991. He loved the beach, kayaking in DE and numerous cycling trips including the 100-mile Sea Gull Century in Salisbury, MD. Throughout his life, Douglas valued his family, faith, and education. Family, friends and colleagues remember his wonderful sense of humor, positivity and abundant energy. A service at the National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC in celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date due to COVID-19. In his memory, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.