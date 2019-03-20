Douglas M. Hill
Entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Loving, doting father of Cynthia Pope and Cassandra Collins (Troy). He is survived by three grandchildren, Darrell Pope, Tyler Collins and Kelsi Dickinson; two brothers, James Hill (Luvene) and Earl Hill; two sisters, Mary J. Banks and Delores Y. Ruttley; and host of relatives and friends. Homegoing celebration will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at New Vision Church, 2100 Crain Highway, Bowie MD 20716, Viewing at 10 a.m., Service at 11 am. Arrangements by Cunningham Turch Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Cure PSP (www.psp.org
) in his honor.