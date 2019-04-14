Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS KLINE.



Douglas T. Kline

(Age 68)



On April 10, 2019, Douglas Taylor Kline passed away peacefully at home in Great Falls, VA surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 4, 1950, to the late Virginia and Alvin Kline in Grand Rapids, MI, Doug graduated from Michigan State University and Columbia University with degrees in economics and Latin American affairs.

Doug was a treasured colleague at the U.S. Agency for International Development, including service in Bolivia, Liberia and Kenya, and later at the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington, DC, from which he retired in 2012. He was a dedicated, enthusiastic and cherished volunteer, especially for Brain Injury Services of Northern Virginia.

His true joy was his family: he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Kline, daughters, Katie Kline (Dave) and Emy Kline (Yoni); three siblings, and many nieces and nephews; all of whom will greatly miss his warmth, selflessness and generosity.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at the Atrium at Meadowlark Gardens in Vienna, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Brain Injury Services, where Doug made a difference those who loved him will never forget.