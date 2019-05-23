

DOUGLAS ROBERT KOTH, M.D.

April 12, 1927 - May 19, 2019



Douglas Robert Koth 92, of Lansdowne, Virginia, passed away on May 19, 2019 in his home at Ashleigh at Lansdowne. He was born April 12, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Stan and Rose Koth. He was married to the late Kathryn Lewis Koth, M.D. for 46 years. He is survived by his son The Rev. Robert Douglas Koth (Debbie); and his two grandchildren, Christopher A.T. Koth (Emily) and Katherine Margaret Koth, and his fiancé Darlene Gwyn. He was predeceased by his two other children, Theodore Lewis Koth and Kristin Louise Koth.

Douglas was a 1952 graduate of Marquette Medical School, where he met his wife Kathryn. Upon graduation, he served the next 12 years as a surgeon with the U.S. Navy at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Washington, DC. He retired from the navy in 1964 with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

Following his service in the navy he entered into private practice as a general surgeon in Arlington, VA. There he shared a medical office with his wife Kathryn who was a neurologist. In the early 1970s he became director of the Arlington Hospital Emergency Department. For the remainder of his medical career he continued to practice Emergency Medicine at various hospitals in the Washington D.C. area, and was one of the founding members of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Douglas died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones and caring nursing staff. His generosity, intellect, committed faith and commitment to family and friends will be remembered by all who knew him.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 21370 St. Theresa Ln, Ashburn, VA 20147. An interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.