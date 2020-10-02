

Gretna, Virginia departed this life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Centra Gretna Medical Center.Born April 5, 1964 in Alexandria, Virginia, he was the son of Jessie T. Lovelace, Jr. and Bessie Tucker Lovelace, who both survive. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ocie and Lila Stephens Tucker; his paternal grandparents, Jessie T. Lovelace, Sr. and Lucinda Word Lovelace; two aunts, Rosa Lovelace, Vanessa Glass and one uncle, William Lovelace.Mr. Lovelace was a graduate of TC Williams High School. He furthered his education on a full basketball scholarship to Eastern Wyoming College and Union College, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education.He was employed as a special education teacher at Pace West School in Prince William County for over 20 years. While at Pace West, he coached high school basketball and was a member of the Pace West kickball team. Mr. Lovelace served as healthcare supervisor for fifteen years with NOVA Training Center. He loved serving his community and with a humble spirit, he loved being a father and stepfather.Upon relocating to Gretna, Virginia, Mr. Lovelace was employed by the Pittsylvania County School System at Mt. Airy Elementary School. He was a member of the Mt. Airy Baptist Church.In addition to his parents of Alexandria, Virginia, Mr. Lovelace is survived by his wife, Colleen Lovelace of the residence; his son, Douglas Lovelace, Jr. and his mother, Linda C. Lovelace, both of Triangle, Virginia; four stepchildren, Keira Crownhart, Kesiah Palmer, both of Chandler, Arizona, Katie Palmer of Vienna, Virginia and Kody Palmer of Denver, Colorado; one sister, Linda L. Lovelace of Alexandria, Virginia; five uncles, Cornelius Lovelace and Donald Lovelace (Deloris), all of Gretna, Virginia, Pastor Ronald Lovelace (Melvenia) of Rustburg, Virginia, Gerald Tucker (Cathy) of Nathalie, Virginia and Michael Tucker (Norma) Long Island, Virginia; four aunts, Margaret Owens and Ernestine Mayo (Grant), all of Richmond, Virginia, Debra L. Bell of Columbus, Georgia and Clara Tucker of Alexandria, Virginia; two step grandchildren, Ethan and Sebastian Palmer and a host of other relatives and friends.Graveside rites for Mr. Lovelace will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Airy Baptist Church with Pastor Ronald W. Lovelace, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.



