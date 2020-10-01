1/1
DOUGLAS MacARTHUR LOVELACE SR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOUGLAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas MacArthur Lovelace, Sr. (Age 56)
Gretna, Virginia departed this life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Centra Gretna Medical Center.
Born April 5, 1964 in Alexandria, Virginia, he was the son of Jessie T. Lovelace, Jr. and Bessie Tucker Lovelace, who both survive. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ocie and Lila Stephens Tucker; his paternal grandparents, Jessie T. Lovelace, Sr. and Lucinda Word Lovelace; two aunts, Rosa Lovelace, Vanessa Glass and one uncle, William Lovelace.
Mr. Lovelace was a graduate of TC Williams High School. He furthered his education on a full basketball scholarship to Eastern Wyoming College and Union College, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education.
He was employed as a special education teacher at Pace West School in Prince William County for over 20 years. While at Pace West, he coached high school basketball and was a member of the Pace West kickball team. Mr. Lovelace served as healthcare supervisor for fifteen years with NOVA Training Center. He loved serving his community and with a humble spirit, he loved being a father and stepfather.
Upon relocating to Gretna, Virginia, Mr. Lovelace was employed by the Pittsylvania County School System at Mt. Airy Elementary School. He was a member of the Mt. Airy Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents of Alexandria, Virginia, Mr. Lovelace is survived by his wife, Colleen Lovelace of the residence; his son, Douglas Lovelace, Jr. and his mother, Linda C. Lovelace, both of Triangle, Virginia; four stepchildren, Keira Crownhart, Kesiah Palmer, both of Chandler, Arizona, Katie Palmer of Vienna, Virginia and Kody Palmer of Denver, Colorado; one sister, Linda L. Lovelace of Alexandria, Virginia; five uncles, Cornelius Lovelace and Donald Lovelace (Deloris), all of Gretna, Virginia, Pastor Ronald Lovelace (Melvenia) of Rustburg, Virginia, Gerald Tucker (Cathy) of Nathalie, Virginia and Michael Tucker (Norma) Long Island, Virginia; four aunts, Margaret Owens and Ernestine Mayo (Grant), all of Richmond, Virginia, Debra L. Bell of Columbus, Georgia and Clara Tucker of Alexandria, Virginia; two step grandchildren, Ethan and Sebastian Palmer and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside rites for Mr. Lovelace will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Airy Baptist Church with Pastor Ronald W. Lovelace, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3200 Golansky Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA 22192
(703) 878-2273
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved