Of Colmar Manor, Maryland departed this life on September 1, 2020. Beloved wife Sylvia Lockerman Martin, devoted father of Dana Martin Teachey and Douglas Martin, Jr. (Maya). Also survived by three grandchildren, Robert Jr, Delvon and Serena Teachey; sister, Joyce Martin; two brothers, Herman H. Martin, Jr. and Leon Segears, Sr. (Frenchy) and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, September 19, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mass service 10 a.m. at St. Jerome's Catholic Church 5205 43rd Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20781. Interment Monday, September 21, Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.



