1/1
DOUGLAS MARTIN Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOUGLAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Douglas M. Martin, Sr.  
Of Colmar Manor, Maryland departed this life on September 1, 2020. Beloved wife Sylvia Lockerman Martin, devoted father of Dana Martin Teachey and Douglas Martin, Jr. (Maya). Also survived by three grandchildren, Robert Jr, Delvon and Serena Teachey; sister, Joyce Martin; two brothers, Herman H. Martin, Jr. and Leon Segears, Sr. (Frenchy) and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, September 19, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mass service 10 a.m. at St. Jerome's Catholic Church 5205 43rd Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20781. Interment Monday, September 21, Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Jerome's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
10:00 AM
St. Jerome's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved