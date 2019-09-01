MOORE Rev. Douglas Elane Moore Of Washington, DC - Reverend Douglas Elane Moore, 91, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD after succumbing to a long and debilitating illness. He was a resident of Washington, DC. Douglas Moore graduated from Ridgeview High School in 1945 and earned his BA from North Carolina College for Negroes, Durham, NC in 1949. After attending the Howard University School of Theology for one year, he transferred to the Boston University (BU) School of Divinity from 1953 to 1958, earning a Bachelor of Sacred Theology and a Masters of Sacred Theology. While matriculating at BU, he was a classmate of Martin Luther King Jr., who consulted with Douglas about the sit-ins. He was a participant in the Raleigh Easter Conference on Civil Disobedience in 1960 and served on the Executive Board of Martin Luther King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). He also participated in the founding conference for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). After attending Yale University and the University of Grenoble to gain fluency in French, he briefly left the Civil Rights Movement in the United States from 1962 to 1965 to serveas a United Methodist Missionary in the Belgian Congo. Upon his return from the Belgian Congo, he settled in Washington, DC and served as Assistant Director of the Shaw Urban Redevelopment Corporation from 1966 to 1969. He joined the newly-founded Black United Front, subsequently becoming its leader and establishing the United Black Fund along with Cox and Baily. In 1974 he was elected overwhelmingly to the Council of the District of Columbia as an At-Large member. He served as Chairman of the Budget Committee and presided over a balanced budget during his tenure. Among his many accomplishments, Douglas launched legislative action opposing discriminatory redlining in the District of Columbia and apartheid in South Africa. In 1981, he founded Moore Energy Resources and as President garnered energy and fuel contracts to sell gas, coal and oil; with clients including Pepco, Washington Gas, Coastal Energy, Duke Energy, and Brooklyn Union. As a result, Douglas engaged in philanthropic work; donating funds to charitable organizations, colleges, universities, and deserving students. Douglas Moore will lie in state at the District of Columbia Wilson Building (1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. 20004) on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. His funeral will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church (926 11th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001). The family viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service will follow immediately after the viewing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made as a Tribute Gift in memory of Reverend Douglas Moore to the Howard University Political Science Scholarship Fund via the following link: http://www.howard.edu/give. Contributions may also be mailed to the Howard University Development Office at 1851 9th St NW, Third Floor, Washington, DC 20001. Mailed payments should be noted as follows: "Tribute Gift- Reverend Douglas E. Moore". Arrangements by McGuire. www.mcguire-services.com www.mcguire-services.com
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019