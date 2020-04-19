

DOUGLAS ROGER PORTER



Douglas Roger Porter, 85, died peacefully on April 9, 2020 in Oakton, Virginia from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Lansing, Michigan, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Planning from Michigan State University and a Master of Science degree in Planning from the Douglas Roger Porter, 85, died peacefully on April 9, 2020 in Oakton, Virginia from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Lansing, Michigan, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Planning from Michigan State University and a Master of Science degree in Planning from the University of Illinois . Noted for his work both nationally and internationally as an urban planner and developer, Doug was a longtime associate of the Washington planning firm Marcou, O'Leary and Associates and formed his own consulting business, The Growth Management Institute. In addition to writing several books, he was honored by Maryland Governor Parris Glendening for his service to the state and named a Fellow of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Doug devoted his life to his children and family with whom he loved to plan trips throughout the United States and Europe. He loved to cook elaborate holiday meals and attend his childrens' music and sporting events. Doug was known for his quick wit and puns which fortunately for all who knew him, never diminished. He was an avid gardener and accomplished musician, playing piano, organ, and cello. He was an integral and active member of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church holding many leadership positions and as well as singing in the choir.

Doug is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dr. Cecelia Hopkins Porter, his daughter Elizabeth Moran, his son Bartholomew Porter, and grandchildren Brenden Porter and Erin Pracht. He is predeceased by his daughter Rebecca Anne Porter, his son Lawrence Elbert Porter, a brother, Thomas Porter, and a sister Mary Ann Porter Minich. He also leaves a brother Dale Porter, sister-in-law Betty Porter, sister-in-law, Sharron Porter, and seven nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be planned for a future date.