DOUGLAS P. RHODES



On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Doug Rhodes, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 64.

Born in Garden City, NY, Doug was a graduate of Bucknell University and served as a US Army officer, business leader and entrepreneur. In 1997, he joined his wife, Diane, to co-found a small business dedicated to mentoring, leadership and helping others grow and develop. "When you love your work, it is not really work" aptly describes their shared vocation over the last 22 years.

Doug's passion and commitment to education and learning set a high standard for all whose lives he touched. In words and deeds, he was dedicated to "teach his - and many other children - well." A quiet man of action, he was a tireless supporter of family and friends, often serving in a leading role through the most challenging life events and elder care transitions.

In addition to Diane, his wife of 41 years, Doug is survived by his son David and daughter-in-law Sally, and daughter Kristin and fiancé Matt Hartman. He was enormously proud of their accomplishments and character, and felt fortunate to witness them grow into caring citizens of the world. Although Doug had hoped to write another chapter of service to his family, including granddaughter Naomi, he was grateful for the time he had and leaves "with no regrets." He will be forever remembered with gratitude for his selfless dedication to those he loved, whose lives are immeasurably enriched for having been entwined with his.

Private, family celebrations of Doug's life will be held in Virginia and Sarasota, FL.