

Douglas Simms Stenhouse (Age 87)



Died Friday, September 27, 2019. He was a retired architect, watercolor artist and choral enthusiast. He was born in Washington, DC, and his love of music and art began at an early age. He graduated from National Cathedral Boys Choir, St. Alban's School, Princeton University, graduate degree in architecture from University of Pennsylvania, and Master's Degree in City Planning from Catholic University. After a short term practice with Faulkner architectural firm, he moved to California to work with HUD and later Community Tech Management regarding national energy efficiency standards in California. His practice included serving on the Torrance City Council, and lecturing at several California Universities.

In later years he actively pursued his passion for plein air watercolor painting in many locations in the U.S. Believing in the vital interaction of painting and music, he was a serious music lover, composer and continued to participate in the music and worship life of St. Luke's Church Long Beach. Douglas was preceded in death by his second wife, Susan Taylor. He is survived by daughters, Laura Stenhouse Brazan of Whitefish, MT. and Paula Dietterich of Maitland, Fla. and three sons, Richard Simms and David Carroll of Torrance, and Brent Taylor of Chicago, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Edith Bingham and Emily Richardson. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.