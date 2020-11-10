Dreama Williams LaRoche, (87)
Dreama Williams LaRoche, 87, died peacefully at home in Potomac MD, on November 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, LeRoy; daughters Jennifer LaRoche (Michael Bloise) of Potomac, and Heather Haledjian of Rockville MD; and grandchildren Hannah and Zach Haledjian, and Kylie and Julia Bloise. She is also survived by her sister Ann Hulett (Robert) of Hurricane WV; brother Tex Williams of Daniels WV, and sister-in-law Donna Williams of Englewood OH (widow of her brother Romeo Williams, who died in April 2020). Mrs. LaRoche taught high school in Montgomery County from 1957 to 1997 (at Churchill, 1961-1997), and was a frequent substitute teacher thereafter until 2019. She was a devoted member for 50 years of Saint Mark Presbyterian Church, 10701 Old Georgetown Rd, N. Bethesda, MD (www.saintmarkpresby.org
). Inurnment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice (www.montgomeryhospice.org
, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) (https://ocrahope.org/
, or Saint Mark Memorial Garden (see above).For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com