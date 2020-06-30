

Drew Johnathan Lee Halsey

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 after a tragic car accident in Hampton, Virginia. Drew is survived by his loving parents Terry Lamont Halsey and Danielle Monique Manning-Halsey; his sister, Tyler Simone Rosa Manning-Halsey; his twin brother, Dylan Bernard Halsey; his paternal grandparents, Johnny Lee and Rosa Halsey,; his maternal grandparents Daniel Bernard and Kathy Anthony Manning; and a host of faithful and caring family, friends and classmates. Due to Covid-19, services for Drew will occur on July 1, 2020 and will be limited at the United House of Prayer in Washington, DC. Interment will be restricted to only family and close friends at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Legacy Scholarship Fund "In Honor of Drew Halsey". Hamlet Chapter I, Inc. 15307 Pinetree Way, Bowie, MD 20721 c/o Mr. Hughes Webster. Donations may be made online at paypal.me/HamletChapter1. Please make checks payable to: Hamlet Chapter I, Inc. Arrangements by JB Ben Taylor Funeral Services 1722 North Capitol Street, NW Washington, DC 20001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store