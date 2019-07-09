

DREW RYBICKI

June 6, 1986 to July 1, 2019



Alexandria - Andrew "Drew" Hess Rybicki went to Heaven on July 1, 2019. Drew was born on June 6, 1986 in Potsdam, New York to Connie and Steve Rybicki. He moved to Mount Vernon on February 12, 1988. He welcomed his baby sister, Kelsey, on August 14, 1990. Drew graduated from St. Louis Elementary School, Bishop Ireton High School, and received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Marymount University. He had a varied career and was supporting the legal department at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC at the time of his death.

According to the state medical examiner's office, the cause of Drew's death will not be known for about 90 days.

A natural athlete, Drew competed in sports, particularly basketball. He volunteered to teach basketball at the Boys & Girls Club in Alexandria. He was a true fan of the Redskins, Wizards, and UNC basketball through good seasons and the not-so-good. An avid golfer, he never passed up the opportunity to play a round with one of his many friends. Over the last few years he was learning how to navigate the Potomac River on his family's boat.

Earlier, he served as an altar server and spent several years as a Boy Scout enjoying camping and the outdoors.

Drew was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He had a passion for learning and reading and for starting a conversation with just about everyone he met. He made them feel at ease while able to converse on topics ranging from sports (football and basketball were his favorites, including team stats) to the economy and world events.

He is survived by his sister Kelsey; brother-in-law Nate; his mom and dad, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A viewing will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria on Wednesday, July 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 2 p.m. immediately followed by a Celebration of Life also at Good Shepherd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church in his memory.