Druscilla Saunders-Faulk "Dru"
Druscilla Saunders-Faulk of Suffolk, VA departed this earth on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Dru retired from Prince George's County Public School System after 47 years of service. She was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. Dru was predeceased by two brothers, Quinton Saunders and Fred Saunders, Jr.; and sister, Victoria Saunders. She is survived by two daughters, LaTasha Byrd (Kenneth) and Lynette Faulk; sister, Evelyn Saunders; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Ft Washington, MD 20744. Family Hour: 10 a.m., Homegoing Service: 11 a.m. Interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum. Lee Funeral Home, Clinton, MD.