Duane Robina Bonds, MD
Passed away on March 8, 2019 after a brief illness. She leaves behind aunts, cousins, friends and her beloved St. Stephen and the Incarnation Church family to mourn her passing. She served as Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania, and in Sickle Cell Disease Research at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, NIH. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1525 Newton St, NW, Washington, DC. Interment April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery, Rock Creek Church Rd & Webster St NW. We entrust our loved one to Snowden Funeral Home.