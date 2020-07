Or Copy this URL to Share

DUANE G. FRECKER

The members of the Retired Firefighters Association of Washington, D.C. regret to Announce the passing of Duane G. Frecker on June 26, 2020. Brother Frecker was appointed September 1, 1959 and retired May 1, 1975 from Rescue Squad 2.



