

Duane Alton McKenna

Died July 1, 2020 at his residence, Brightview Great Falls. Born in 1922 in Sioux Falls, SD, he served in the Army Air Force from 1943-46 before graduating from University of South Dakota with an art degree. Upon moving to Washington, D.C. he was an award-winning illustrator for the Dept. of Navy, art director for a national TV/radio magazine, and faculty member of the USDA grad school. He joined the art department of U.S. News and World Report in 1956, retiring in 1984 as Assoc. Art Director. Duane met his wife Elizabeth when a mutual friend invited them to a friendly tennis game. It was a match made in heaven and a doubles partnership that would last nearly 70 years. They married in 1950 and raised four children in McLean, where they lived until 2005. Their world travels, spanning 30 years, are illustrated in his numerous sketchbooks. As a resident of Asbury Methodist Village, (2005-19) he penned a monthly cartoon "Mac and Zil" for the Village Life paper. Throughout his life, he created many art treasures, and family and friends enjoyed receiving his hand-made Christmas and birthday cards.Duane is survived by Elizabeth, four children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A service and interment will take place at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church at a later date. Memorials may be made to the LPC memorial fund.



