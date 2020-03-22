

Duane Murray Preble (Age 76)



Of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth New Hampshire on June 11, 1943, to Carlton Burt Preble and Ellen Francis Plummer Preble. Duane graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in electrical engineering in 1965. He worked as a "double e" for 53 years, 39 of those years were in the Washington, DC area. He enjoyed being the captain of the "Tennesse Gal", swimming, eating amazing food, and being with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Janet DePriest Preble, in December 2015. Survived by his three daughters, Elisa Dunkle, Holly Baker, and Kelley Lacy as well as his six grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Memorial details will be announced at a later date.