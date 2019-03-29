DUDLEY SCHWARTZ

DUDLEY J SCHWARTZ  

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019. DUDLEY J. SCHWARTZ of Rockville, MD. Beloved Husband of Allison Schwartz. Cherished father of Libby (Alan) Matthews, and Peter (Sujey) Schwartz. Dear brother to Henrietta Schwartz and Susan Brim. Loving grandfather of Jacob, Louise, and Arabella and great-grandfather of Liam, and Olivia. Services Private. Shiva will be observed at the late residence Sunday though Tuesday 7 to 9 p.m. with services at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to EKT at Tikvat Israel. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2019
