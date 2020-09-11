Passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. She is survived by her three daughters: Cho Cho Myint (Sydney), Sanda Myint (Bangkok) and Phyu Phyu Myint (Washington, DC); her granddaughters, Shusmita Chowdhury Skinns (m. Aaron Skinns) (New York) and Joyeeta Chowdhury (Sydney); and her great-grandson, Felix Skinns. She is also survived by her siblings: Daisy Hadmoko (Jakarta), Daphne Chan (San Francisco), and George Htun Aung (m. Sofiati Aung) (Vienna).Born in Maymyo, Burma on March 19, 1928, Dulcie was the seventh of 12 children of Gopal Singh Mahindru, a prominent business man, and Daw A I. She attended St Joseph's Convent, Maymyo, followed by Lahore Ladies College. After relocating to Rangoon, Dulcie graduated from Rangoon University with a Master of Science in Botany. She was also named Miss Rangoon University. At the age of 82, she attained her PhD in Education from Assumption University, Bangkok.Dulcie was a lecturer in the Botany Department at the Rangoon Institute of Medicine (1 and 2), the Rangoon Arts and Science University, and the Mandalay Arts and Science University. At the age of 62, she moved to Bangkok, Thailand where she was a lecturer at Assumption University. She held this role for 20 years before retiring and relocating to Washington, DC. An active member of Mary's Center in Washington, DC, she enjoyed participating in community work and, attending classes. An avid knitter, she would make clothes for children diagnosed with cancer for the Nelson Mandela Foundation, and had most recently been taking quilting, Spanish and memoir-writing classes. Dulcie was the beloved wife of the late Thakin San Myint, a former Burmese Cabinet Minister. Dulcie was an extremely hard working, strong, and dedicated individual who continued her pursuit of knowledge throughout her life. She encouraged many of her friends and family to invest in their education, and often said to those close to her, "Nobody can steal your education from you." A voracious reader and polyglot who also enjoyed writing. She will be remembered for her enthusiasm for life, love of learning, and dedication to helping others. A private service will be held for Dulcie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Mary's Center. Online condolences may be expressed at: