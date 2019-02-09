DUNCAN CARLETON GRAY Sr.
Duncan Carleton Gray, Sr., died at his home in Great Falls, Virginia on January 29, 2019. He was 91. Born in Asbury Park, NJ, and raised in Allenhurst, NJ, Duncan enlisted in the United States Navy
during WW2 from 1945 -1947 and was in the Naval Reserve until 1955. After returning from the Navy he attended The Hun School of Princeton and then Brown University, where he graduated with a degree in Structural Engineering in 1951. During his time at Brown, Duncan was a star swimmer setting many league and school records and was co-captain of the swim team. He was elected to the Brown University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1977. He worked for various structural engineering firms in New York and Washington DC, including Severud Elstad Kreuger where he supervised construction of the Air Force Base in Thule, Greenland and the DEW line in Northern Canada and Alaska. In 1962, Duncan settled permanently in the Washington, DC area and opened his business, Duncan C. Gray, Consulting Structural Engineer. He designed many of the office buildings, apartments, houses and hotels in the Crystal City area and in the District of Columbia. He later partnered with Arthur Heinzman, forming the firm Gray and Heinzman. Duncan was an avid traveler and had a lifelong love of the ocean. He built and sailed a 31-foot sailboat on the Chesapeake Bay. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Maxine Shaw Gray, his children, Duncan C. Gray Jr., Jean E. Gray, Laura A. Gray, and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Duncan's name to Brown University Sports Foundation, Swimming and Diving (Men's). A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 8991 Brook Road, McLean, VA on Saturday March 9 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.