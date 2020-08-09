Durley W. Spinner transitioned from this life Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John G. Spinner. She is survived by daughters, Theresa and Felicia Spinner; stepson, John Spinner; stepdaughter, Ann Langford; (Carl); brother, James Montford; sisters, Shirley Arlene Thorpe, Pearl Hines, Joan Sutton, Harriet Sanderlein; godson, Michael Smith; a devoted niece,Trish Lewis and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 10 at Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.