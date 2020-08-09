1/1
DURLEY W. SPINNER
DURLEY W. SPINNER  
Durley W. Spinner transitioned from this life Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John G. Spinner. She is survived by daughters, Theresa and Felicia Spinner; stepson, John Spinner; stepdaughter, Ann Langford; (Carl); brother, James Montford; sisters, Shirley Arlene Thorpe, Pearl Hines, Joan Sutton, Harriet Sanderlein; godson, Michael Smith; a devoted niece,Trish Lewis and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 10 at Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
AUG
10
Service
11:00 AM
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
301-899-0687
