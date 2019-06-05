

DURYEA CLARK SMITH



Duryea Clark Smith of Washington, DC was born August 6, 1947 and passed from this life on May 27, 2019, in the presence of Jesus for eternity.

Duryea, known as "Smitty" lived in Washington, DC his entire life. He is survived by his life partner, Barbara Carter, sisters Sheila Dunn and Nahja Smith. Also he leaves, his nieces Alisa Dunn and Tracee Cropp; nephews, Damon (Monia) Smith, Markas Dunn and Garrison Best; great-nephews Reginald Dunn, Christian Cropp and Damon Smith II; great-nieces Sydni and Selah Smith; and godson Reginald Snowden. Long time special, family friends, Toni and Billy Wright are among the many family and friends who are sharing in our grief.

A celebration of his life, will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4275 4th Street, SE, Washington, DC. 20032, Visitation will be at 10:00 am and the home going service will be at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD 20735.