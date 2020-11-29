DUWONIE E. CASH
Duwonie Edward Cash, age 67 of Fairfax, VA died on November 19, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Beloved husband of Debra B. Cash for 33 years. Father of Damien E. Cash (Theresa Clark) and Crystalee C. Hagen (Brendan Hagen); brother of Diane Cash Oakley. He is also survived by grandchildren: Everett Cash Hagen and Kellan Henry Hagen, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. Duwonie had a long and successful career in the real estate property management service and sales industry, which was a perfect fit for his open and friendly personality. Due to current restrictions a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests those wishing to make memorial contributions consider the Fisher House Foundation, Inc. or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
