DWAIN McCRAY Sr. (1969 - 2019)
DWAIN ERIC McCRAY, SR (Age 49)  

Of Waldorf, MD passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 49. He is survived by his wife (Celeste Mattison McCray), one son (Dwain Eric McCray, Jr.), his parents (Allen and Rosemary McCray), his sister (Rosheda Williams), brothers-in-law (Darnell Williams, Wendell Mattison, and Darin Mattison), and sister-in-law (Shelia Mattison). He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by father-in-law (James Mattison, Jr.); mother-in-law (Pearlie Mattison); and brother-in-law (Sherman Mattison, Sr.). The funeral is scheduled for Friday, October 4, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m.; the funeral will promptly start at 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019
