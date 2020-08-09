DWAIN WORSLEY

Dwain L. Worsley departed this life on July 24, 2020 of Washington, DC. Beloved son of the late James L. Worsley and Zella M. Worsley; loving father of Dwain II (Shaunta), Devin, Sr. and grandfather of Dwain III, Devin Jr, Morgan, Destinie, DeAndre and Jackson. He also is survived by his brother James K. and sister Kothia, and former wife Terri, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Funeral services will be private but friends may attend the burial on Saturday August 15 at 1 p.m. at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722. Services Entrusted to R.N. Horton Company Morticians, Inc.