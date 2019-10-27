The Washington Post

DWAYNE BUCHANAN

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tree of Life Christian Ministries
9109 Piscataway Road
Clinton, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Tree of Life Christian Ministries
9109 Piscataway Road
Clinton, MD
Notice
Dwayne Waldo Buchanan  

On Friday, October 18, 2019 Dwayne Waldo Buchanan of Washington, DC entered into eternal life. Son of the late Eldridge Waldo Buchanan, Sr. and Frederica Magnolia Adams-Epperson. He is survived by his siblings, Michael Buchanan, Shana Weaver, Antonio Bond and Sher'ri Williams. Also survived by one goddaughter JoMona Johnson; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Tree of Life Christian Ministries, 9109 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2019
