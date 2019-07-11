dwayne a. somerville
On Sunday, July 7, 2019 beloved husband of Iris L. Somerville; devoted father of Dwayne A. Somerville, II; son of Deacon John W. Somerville, Sr., and the late Audrey M. Somerville. He is also survived by three sisters, nine brothers, and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Somerville will lie in state at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 408 Addison Rd. S, Capitol Heights, MD 20743 on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at