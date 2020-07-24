DWAYNE WARD

Departed this life on July 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. He is survived by his mother, Jane Richardson Ward of St. Louis, MO; sons Oscar and Kirim Gore of Washington, DC; sister Deanne Ward of St Louis, MO; brother Daniel O. Ward II (Serena) of St. Paul, MN; uncles Joseph Richardson (Jacqueline) of Frisco, TX and Attorney Robert Richardson (Audrey Hinton) of Washington, DC; aunt Shirley Richardson and former wives Nyia Gore and Delbrea Kimble of Washington, DC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. or watch a live stream of the wake at