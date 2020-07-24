1/1
DWAYNE WARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DWAYNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DWAYNE MARK WARD (Age 56)  
Departed this life on July 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. He is survived by his mother, Jane Richardson Ward of St. Louis, MO; sons Oscar and Kirim Gore of Washington, DC; sister Deanne Ward of St Louis, MO; brother Daniel O. Ward II (Serena) of St. Paul, MN; uncles Joseph Richardson (Jacqueline) of Frisco, TX and Attorney Robert Richardson (Audrey Hinton) of Washington, DC; aunt Shirley Richardson and former wives Nyia Gore and Delbrea Kimble of Washington, DC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. or watch a live stream of the wake at www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved