DWIGHT ANTHONY

DWIGHT LEWIS ANTHONY, SR.
Entered eternal rest on July 20, 2020. Born to the late Geraldine L. Harris. Dwight was a military veteran of the USMC and Army, as well as an extraordinarily talented multi-instrument musician and singer. Dwight lived the past 20 years in Minnesota and like the prodigal son, was making his way back to DC; may his music live on. He will be held in the hearts of his wife, Cynthia; children, Dwight Jr., Jarreau, Jose, Kalen, Atira; grandchildren, Jarreau Jr., and Isabella; sisters, Katrina, Sharon (Sammy) and Karen (Robert); aunts, Patrice Huntley (Carlos), and Frances Anthony; uncle, Richard Jackson; and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held via Zoom August 22, 2020. Please contact Sharon Harris, dlamemorial@outlook.com
.