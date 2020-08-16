1/1
DWIGHT FULLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DWIGHT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dwight Hanson Fuller  
Dwight Hanson Fuller, age 57, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep August 2, 2020 at his home in Fairfax, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight Hunter and Frieda Haussler. Dwight was passionate about family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Patrice; sons, Christian, Raymond, Mitchell and Quinn; sister, Margaret, and brothers: Michael, Joey and Dean; nieces, nephews and many friends that Dwight loved like family. Dwight worked in the restaurant industry for over 30 years. He was always the host of the party, mentor to hundreds, food aficionado, intrepid traveler and tech guru. We will miss his insatiable curiosity, loyalty, kindness, generosity and laughter. Dwight was buried at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund at www.tmcf.org which provides scholarships to African American students and supports historically black colleges and universities or No Kid Hungry at www.nokidhungry.org whose mission is to end child hunger in the US.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved