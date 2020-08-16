DWIGHT FULLER

Dwight Hanson Fuller
Dwight Hanson Fuller, age 57, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep August 2, 2020 at his home in Fairfax, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight Hunter and Frieda Haussler. Dwight was passionate about family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Patrice; sons, Christian, Raymond, Mitchell and Quinn; sister, Margaret, and brothers: Michael, Joey and Dean; nieces, nephews and many friends that Dwight loved like family. Dwight worked in the restaurant industry for over 30 years. He was always the host of the party, mentor to hundreds, food aficionado, intrepid traveler and tech guru. We will miss his insatiable curiosity, loyalty, kindness, generosity and laughter. Dwight was buried at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund at www.tmcf.org
which provides scholarships to African American students and supports historically black colleges and universities or No Kid Hungry at www.nokidhungry.org
whose mission is to end child hunger in the US.