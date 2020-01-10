DWIGHT A. McKINNEY, SR. (age 73)
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Son of the late Frank D. McKinney, Sr. and Margaret McKinney Coleman. He is survived by his devoted wife, P. Dorita McKinney, daughter Saturia Davenport (Warren), son Dwight McKinney, II (Tiffany), stepson Victor Young (Sherie); grandchildren Alaya, Chéla, Warren, II, Marcus, Zoe, Nia and Dwight III. He also leaves sisters Bettyann Bullard, P. Joyce Barr, Jacqualine Donaldson and Gloria Slayton; sisters-in-law Frankie McKinney, Sylvia Smith
and Denise Prather; brother-in law Michael Prather as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His brothers Frank, Jr. and Ronald McKinney, Sr. predeceased him. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:45 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. at Goshen United Methodist Church, 19615 Goshen Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879, Rev. Eric W. King, Pastor. Interment Monday, January 13, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906. Service entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME P.A.