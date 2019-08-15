Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DWIGHT ROBESON. View Sign Service Information Graceham Moravian Church 8231 Rocky Ridge Rd, #b Thurmont, MD 21788 Visitation 10:00 AM Graceham Moravian Church 8321 Rocky Ridge Road Thurmont , MD View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Graceham Moravian Church 8321 Rocky Ridge Road Thurmont , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

ROBESON DWIGHT EDWARD ROBESON (Age 75) Dwight Edward Robeson, age 75, of Thurmont, Maryland, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, Monday, August 5, 2019. Born in 1944, in Pleasant Lake, Michigan, he was the son of the late William Robeson and Dorothy Robeson (James). He was a loving husband for 44 years of Laura (Lauretta) Hart Robeson. Dwight grew up on his father's farm, graduated from Jackson High School and then from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics. He was recruited by the United States Census Bureau in Suitland, Maryland, where he worked for 30 years, counting imports and exports. Dwight, along with his brother Stan, survived and overcame polio in the early 1950's. Concerned, Dwight's mother thought that he would not survive a move to Washington, D.C. in 1966. Rather, Dwight's confidence and winsome personality often made you forget the fact that his spine and shoulders were crooked, and he went on to live a very healthy, productive, loving and full life, despite polio. Dwight had a strong and meaningful Christian faith from his earliest days, first at Pleasant Lake Methodist Church, then at St. Paul United Church of Christ (UCC), Amistad UCC, and was a present member of Apples UCC, Thurmont, MD. Dwight's personal faith in Christ was obvious as he cared for others, led Sunday School classes for adults, and worked on various leadership committees. After retirement from the Census Bureau, he loved volunteering at a clothes and food pantry in Hyattsville, MD and then as treasurer of the Thurmont Food Bank for 4 years. He reached out to people with his contagious smile and listening ear. He showed Christ's love to anyone he met. Dwight leaves behind his wife, and two children: Sarah Robeson, and husband Michael Farmer of Mountain View, California, and Andrew Robeson and wife Jenny of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He is survived by three grandchildren: Jordyn, Sadie, and Eli. He is predeceased by his brother Stanley Robeson. Dwight is survived by his sister Karen and husband Ron Blewett, and sister in laws Mandy Robeson (Stanley), and May Lang (Bob), and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Memorial Service held at Graceham Moravian Church, 8321 Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, Maryland, 21788 on August 17, 2019, with Visitation at 10 a.m., Memorial Service at 11 a.m. and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thurmont Food Bank are welcome. Particularly, hygiene items like shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes or soap are needed. Monetary donations will also be appreciated. Thurmont Food Bank, P.O. Box 74, Thurmont, MD 21788 (please note memorial for Dwight Robeson). There will be a Memorial Service held at Graceham Moravian Church, 8321 Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, Maryland, 21788 on August 17, 2019, with Visitation at 10 a.m., Memorial Service at 11 a.m. and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thurmont Food Bank are welcome. Particularly, hygiene items like shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes or soap are needed. Monetary donations will also be appreciated. Thurmont Food Bank, P.O. Box 74, Thurmont, MD 21788 (please note memorial for Dwight Robeson).

