DYLAN SMITH
DYLAN M. SMITH  
The Officers and Members of Local #10, International Union of Elevator Constructors, are hereby notified of the passing of Brother Dylan M. Smith on August 29, 2020. Officers and Members may call at the Huntingtown Volunteer FIre Department and Rescue Squad Inc., 4030 Old Town Rd., Huntingtown, MD on Friday, September 4 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where services will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 11 a.m. Interment Chesapeake Highland Memorial Gardens, 3270 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, MD.Fraternally,  The Business Office  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
