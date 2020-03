DYNESTI HOPE LAZINA MARAJ



Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

Those we love don't go away they walk beside us everyday unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.

An angel in the Book of Life wrote down my baby's birth July 7, 2012 and whispered as she closed the book "Too beautiful for Earth." Heaven was blessed on March 14, 2015.