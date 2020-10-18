Born on August 25, 1932 a successful international lawyer, avid art collector, and world traveler, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He grew up in Bryn Mawr, PA, graduating from The Haverford School 1950, and went on to earn his B.A. from Harvard University (1954). He attended the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he received his J.D. in 1960. David served as a proud member of the US Army (1954-1957). Admitted to the DC Bar in 1960, he spent the next 60 years in private law practice. He was decorated by the Italian and Brazilian governments. He is survived by his son, H. Jason (Dana) Harrison; his three grandchildren, Hope, Eli and Ben; and his sister, Sybil (Marvin) Asnis of Merion Station, PA. Funeral services were held in Pennsylvania.