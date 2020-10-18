1/1
E. DAVID HARRISON
1932 - 2020
E. David Harrison  
Born on August 25, 1932 a successful international lawyer, avid art collector, and world traveler, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He grew up in Bryn Mawr, PA, graduating from The Haverford School 1950, and went on to earn his B.A. from Harvard University (1954). He attended the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he received his J.D. in 1960. David served as a proud member of the US Army (1954-1957). Admitted to the DC Bar in 1960, he spent the next 60 years in private law practice. He was decorated by the Italian and Brazilian governments. He is survived by his son, H. Jason (Dana) Harrison; his three grandchildren, Hope, Eli and Ben; and his sister, Sybil (Marvin) Asnis of Merion Station, PA. Funeral services were held in Pennsylvania.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
