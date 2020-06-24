Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her daughters residence in Northwest Washington, DC. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, four siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held in her hometown in Penhook, VA on Saturday, June 27 under the direction of Miller Funeral Home, 668 Zion Rd., Gretna, VA 24557. Interment Casey Family Cemetery, Penhook, VA.