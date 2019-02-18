Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. JULIE BIEN.



E. JULIE BIEN



E. Julie Bien, the youngest of seven sisters, passed peacefully at the age of 90 years on Friday, January 25, 2019.

A native of Washington, DC, Julie's career with the State Department, National Geographic and as a Music Event Coordinator with National Music Educators Association led her to travels throughout the country and the Far East. It was during one of those excursions that Julie visited and eventually adopted her beloved Eugene as her home of over 30 years.

Julie's fondness for and affinity at training animals was legendary, as was her love of music (choral, opera and classical venues, in particular). She was an avid tennis player.

Julie is remembered fondly by her nephews, nieces, family members and friends.

Julie's family wishes to recognize the ever- constant and kindly companionship of her friend and caregiver, Guy Allison.

A Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Grace Manor Senior Living, 2811 Bailey Lane, Eugene, OR 97401.