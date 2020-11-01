Of Gaithersburg, MD, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, died peacefully in his home of 64 years, in his son Rick's and Montgomery Hospice's care, after a brief and merciful but, overwhelming fight against Alzheimer's Disease. Lee was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara Moyers Gooding who died in 2011. He was the father of two children, Rick, and Kristi Lee, his daughter who gave him his one and only cherished grandchild, Julian Marcus Gomez. Lee was also the elder brother of Jerry E. Gooding of Taneytown, MD and was preceded in death by his parents Earl Leroy Gooding and Helen Christina (Rabbitt) Gooding. The family will receive friends at a closed casket Memorial Service and funeral at graveside Tuesday, November 3 at Forest Oak Cemetery, 302 North Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD, at 2 p.m. No viewing is allowed at the funeral home because of Maryland Covid restrictions. All are welcome at a luncheon immediately after the service at Dogfish Head Alehouse (301) 963-4847, very closely nearby to the funeral. Please, do not fail to join us.