1/
E. LEE GOODING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

E. LEE GOODING (Age 85)  
Of Gaithersburg, MD, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, died peacefully in his home of 64 years, in his son Rick's and Montgomery Hospice's care, after a brief and merciful but, overwhelming fight against Alzheimer's Disease. Lee was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara Moyers Gooding who died in 2011. He was the father of two children, Rick, and Kristi Lee, his daughter who gave him his one and only cherished grandchild, Julian Marcus Gomez. Lee was also the elder brother of Jerry E. Gooding of Taneytown, MD and was preceded in death by his parents Earl Leroy Gooding and Helen Christina (Rabbitt) Gooding. The family will receive friends at a closed casket Memorial Service and funeral at graveside Tuesday, November 3 at Forest Oak Cemetery, 302 North Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD, at 2 p.m. No viewing is allowed at the funeral home because of Maryland Covid restrictions. All are welcome at a luncheon immediately after the service at Dogfish Head Alehouse (301) 963-4847, very closely nearby to the funeral. Please, do not fail to join us. www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved