

E. RUTH KRAMER

November 7, 2013 ~ June 14, 2019



Mrs. E. Ruth Kramer, 105, of Arlington, Virginia passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Halquist Memorial Inpatient Center. Upon completion of her Registered Nursing degree and her first job at the Mayo Clinic she moved to the Washington, D.C. area in 1936. After receiving a Presidential Appointment to the US Navy Nurse Corps (UNNC) from Franklin Roosevelt she became only one of 400 women to do so. She separated from the Navy Nurse Corps to marry and to raise two children. She retired from the Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. She loved her only grandson, "the most," she said jokingly, but also her beloved daughter who cared for her to the end as well as well as her son and daughter-in-law, Amor Vincit. Visitation will be held Monday, June 24 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia services will be held Tuesday, June 25 at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 10 a.m., 619 10th Street NW Washington, DC 20001. Interment will be at later date at Quantico National Cemetery.